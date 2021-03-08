Chinese people are CPC's greatest strength in governance

The "two sessions," annual meetings of China's top legislature National People's Congress (NPC) and top political advisory body Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) recently kicked off in Beijing.

To build China into a prosperous and happy socialist industrialized country was a grand vision of the 1st NPC held in 1954, which greatly inspired the country's progress. Today, as the country has embarked on a more splendid new journey to fully build a modern socialist China, the Chinese people are looking forward to the "two sessions" and expecting them to further drive the country's development.

The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is kicked off in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 4.(People's Daily/Zhang Wujun)

Tian Hua, deputy to the 1st NPC, said she was very excited when attending the meeting back in 1954. "When I received the deputy identification card, I felt like it was as heavy as a mountain," she recalled.

The missions of deputies were heavy, because they must establish a new state system ensuring that the people run the country, so as to bring out the infinite energy of the people.

A few years prior to the 1st NPC, the people's political consultative mechanism was established amid the victory of the New Democratic Revolution.

Today, as an important platform that pools wisdom from the people and builds unity, the "two sessions" are putting the proposals of the Communist Party of China (CPC), as well as the will of the people and country into the practice of the socialism with Chinese characteristics. It fully demonstrates the essence of the socialist democracy that the Chinese people run the country, conforms to the national conditions of China, and is of prominent advantages and huge vitality.

People's democracy is the lifeblood of socialism, and a banner that has always been hold high by the CPC. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, under the deployment the CPC Central Committee with comrade Xi Jinping as the core, the NPC Standing Committee proactively explained relevant legal issues related to pandemic control, and advanced legislation and amendments in the public health sector. The CPPCC National Committee also motivated its local committees at all levels, participating groups and special committees to make suggestions on pandemic control and work resumption, making huge contribution to the major strategic achievements in the fight against the COVID-19.

Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) walk towards the Great Hall of the People, March 5. (People's Daily/Zhang Wujun)

A foreign scholar pointed out when analyzing the pandemic control results of global countries that the competence of a country is of key importance. China's fight against COVID-19 fully indicated that the socialism with Chinese characteristics is a system that is feasible and effective, and China's socialist democracy is the broadest, most genuine, and most effective democracy to safeguard the fundamental interests of the people.

China takes its people as a solid foundation of the country, and considers its people as the CPC's greatest strength in governance. In the eyes of the Party members, people are the creators of history and a source of power for national development. The CPC has always been of the same mind with the people, shared the same destiny with them, and worked together with them. They are a foundation for China's high-profile development.

Walking its own way and doing its own business well, China is set to embrace a bright future. "We must bring a good life to our next generation, even if we have to endure another decade of poverty." The remarks by Mao Xianglin, a role model in China's poverty alleviation fight, were cited by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a grand gathering to mark the nation's poverty alleviation accomplishments and honor model poverty fighters. This proved the original aspiration of the CPC to serve the people, and carried a good wish of the CPC to lead the Chinese people in governing the country and creating a better life.