CPC launches campaign to study Xi Jinping thought

(Xinhua)    16:38, February 26, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) authorities have urged the launch of a campaign on studying Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The CPC Central Committee's Publicity Department and Organization Department jointly issued a circular Friday calling for a campaign among all Party members to study a book on 100 questions and answers regarding the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The book, compiled by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, uses the Q&A form to highlight the key points in the thought and respond to the public's concerns in their study, giving perspicuous explanations of the thought's significance, system, connotations and requirements, according to the circular.

The circular called on all Party members to carefully study relevant materials to get a thorough understanding of the thought and earnestly follow its requirements.

