Book on history of CPC published

(Xinhua)    16:26, February 25, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- A book on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was jointly published by the People's Press and the Party History Press and distributed nationwide on Thursday to mark the centenary of the CPC's founding.

The book tells, in brief, the extraordinary achievements and experiences of the CPC over the past century as it led the Chinese people and steered China toward national rejuvenation.

The 280,000-word book, containing abundant facts, theories and the latest research on the Party's history, was published as an important CPC history education material for all CPC members, read a statement on the book's publication on Thursday.

