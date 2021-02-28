Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 28, 2021
CPC to award honorary medal

(Xinhua)    10:43, February 28, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee decided to award the July 1 Medal for the first time as the CPC celebrates its centenary this year, according to a circular issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee.

The CPC Central Committee will also honor outstanding Party members, exemplary Party workers, and advanced community-level Party organizations from across the country, it said.

The document specified the number of candidates, requirements and selection procedures for the July 1 Medal and other national awards, noting that the criteria should focus on candidates' contributions. 

