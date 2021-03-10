Improving HK electoral system will guarantee residents' democratic rights: spokesperson

People attend a national flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Improving the electoral system in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will ensure Hong Kong residents better realize their democratic rights and freedom, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in Beijing on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a routine press conference in response to comments by certain U.S. lawmakers on the matter.

The U.S. lawmakers were interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs, Zhao said, adding in improving the electoral system of Hong Kong, the NPC is exercising a power as well as fulfilling a duty conferred on it by the Constitution.

The move will advance the cause of "one country, two systems" and help maintain the long-term stability of Hong Kong. "It is completely constitutional, legal, justified and reasonable," said Zhao.

Fixing the flaws of the current electoral system of the HKSAR will provide a guarantee for Hong Kong residents to better realize their democratic rights and freedom, he said.

The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, and the electoral system of the HKSAR is China's local electoral system.

"Its design, development and improvement fall entirely under China's internal affairs. No country is entitled to make irresponsible remarks," said Zhao.