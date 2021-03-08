China rolls out legal measure package to ensure constitutional order in HKSAR: top legislator

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will make a decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) during its ongoing annual session, said top legislator Li Zhanshu.

The NPC Standing Committee will make revisions to the relevant law on the basis of the decision as part of a package of legal measures to ensure constitutional order and the rule of law in the HKSAR, Li said on Monday while delivering a work report of the NPC Standing Committee at the session.

The NPC will continue to perform its legally mandated duties and provide legal safeguards for ensuring constitutional order in Hong Kong, countering forces seeking "Hong Kong independence," ensuring that patriots administer Hong Kong, and maintaining long-term prosperity and stability in the region, Li said.