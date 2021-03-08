Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 8, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong youth leaders voice support for improving electoral system of HKSAR

(Xinhua)    15:08, March 08, 2021

Youth leaders from Hong Kong highlighted the significance and urgency of improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong." They noted that the move is constitutional, legitimate and reasonable, which ensures the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, and people's wellbeing. The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Friday started deliberating a draft decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR.

 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York