Hong Kong youth leaders voice support for improving electoral system of HKSAR

Youth leaders from Hong Kong highlighted the significance and urgency of improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong." They noted that the move is constitutional, legitimate and reasonable, which ensures the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, and people's wellbeing. The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Friday started deliberating a draft decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR.