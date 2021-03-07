Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Mar 7, 2021
Implementing "patriots administering Hong Kong" legitimate, reasonable: FM

(Xinhua)    16:04, March 07, 2021

Photo/Xinhua

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" is constitutional, legitimate, just and reasonable, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Loving Hong Kong is completely consistent with loving China, as Hong Kong is a special administrative region of the country and a part of the People's Republic of China, Wang stressed.

China has the resolve to continue upholding the policy of "one country, two systems" under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy, he noted.

"We are confident to usher in a brighter future for Hong Kong," said Wang.

