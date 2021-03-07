Decision on improving electoral system supported by national lawmakers, political advisors from HKSAR

The fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- National lawmakers and political advisors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have pledged full support for a decision on improving the region's electoral system.

The draft of the decision was submitted on Friday to the National People's Congress (NPC) for deliberation during the top legislature's annual session.

Most Hong Kong residents hope the electoral system of the HKSAR can be improved to ensure the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, said Chan Yung, an NPC deputy and vice-chairperson of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong.

Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland over 20 years ago, there have been deficiencies in implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," said Woo Kim-kong, a Hong Kong member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body.

The rioting and turbulence over the amendment bill in 2019 revealed the danger of the loopholes in Hong Kong's electoral system, and has left a bitter memory to the Hong Kong people, according to them.

Woo said some holders of public office, including members of the Legislative Council or district councils, supported violence and even advocated "Hong Kong independence."

"When they held public office in HKSAR, the disruptors only brought serious harm to the governance of the region," said Henry Cai, chairman of the Hong Kong Island Federation, who is also an NPC deputy.

All the 12 under secretaries and 14 political assistants swear to uphold the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and swear allegiance to the HKSAR of the PRC during an oath-taking ceremony in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 16, 2020. (Xinhua)

"Taking Hong Kong's district councils as an example, they seized power for over a year, always emphasized politics over people's livelihood, and severely damaged Hong Kong's development and the wellbeing of Hong Kong residents," said Cai.

It is necessary and timely for the NPC to include the improvement of the HKSAR electoral system in the agenda of its annual session, which shows the central authority's care and support for Hong Kong, said Cai.

Only when the loopholes are plugged can the Hong Kong public be assured of exercising their rights, and focus on developing the economy and improving living standards, said Yip Kin-ming, a CPPCC National Committee member from Hong Kong.

"I support the bill of the draft decision, and I believe this is also the wish of most young friends in Hong Kong," said Johnny Ng, another CPPCC National Committee member from Hong Kong.