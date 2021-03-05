HK electoral system should ensure "patriots administering Hong Kong": senior lawmaker

Wang Chen, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), speaks at the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2021. Wang read explanatory documents on the draft amendments to the organic law and procedural rules of the NPC and explained a draft decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to national lawmakers at the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th NPC. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) should conform to "one country, two systems," meet the realities in the HKSAR and serve to ensure "patriots administering Hong Kong," senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen said Friday.

A draft decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR was submitted on Friday to the fourth annual session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, for deliberation. Wang, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered an explanatory speech on the draft at the opening meeting of the session.

Only when the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" is observed can the central authorities' overall jurisdiction over the HKSAR be effectively implemented, the constitutional order as established by the Constitution and the Basic Law be effectively maintained, and the various deep-seated problems be effectively resolved, Wang said.

Only in this way can Hong Kong achieve durable stability and make its due contributions to realizing national rejuvenation, he added.

The electoral system of the HKSAR, including the methods for the selection of the Chief Executive and for the formation of the Legislative Council, must strictly follow and fully reflect the political principle and criterion of the administration of Hong Kong by Hong Kong people with patriots as the main body, and provide institutional safeguards for this purpose, he said.