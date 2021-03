Draft decision on improving HK electoral system submitted to China's top legislature for review

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- A draft decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) was submitted on Friday to the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, for deliberation.

Wang Chen, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered an explanatory speech at the opening meeting of the fourth annual session of the 13th NPC.