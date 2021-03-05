Main body of HKSAR Basic Law not to be revised this time: senior lawmaker

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The revisions to be made this time in improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) may be limited to Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law, without revising the main body of the Basic Law, said senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen on Friday.

This is to maintain the continuity and stability of relevant systems of the HKSAR, said Wang, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, when explaining a draft decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR to national lawmakers.

The draft decision was submitted to the lawmakers for deliberation during the annual session of the NPC, which runs from March 5 to 11.