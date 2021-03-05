Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Mar 5, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China mulls forming new democratic electoral system with Hong Kong characteristics in HKSAR

(Xinhua)    11:02, March 05, 2021

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature is considering measures to form in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) a new democratic electoral system suited to Hong Kong's realities and with Hong Kong characteristics, according to senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen.

A draft decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR was submitted on Friday to the fourth annual session of the 13th National People's Congress, the top legislature, for deliberation.

The overall design of the system will be centered around the reformation and greater empowerment of the HKSAR Election Committee, said Wang, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, while delivering an explanatory speech on the draft at the opening meeting of the session.

The size, composition and formation method of the Election Committee will be adjusted and improved, Wang said.

The Chief Executive of the HKSAR will continue to be elected by the Election Committee, and the Election Committee will be entrusted with the new function of electing a relatively large share of Legislative Council (LegCo) members and directly participating in the nomination of all candidates for the LegCo, he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York