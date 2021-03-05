Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Mar 5, 2021
Two-step approach mulled to improve HKSAR electoral system

(Xinhua)    11:17, March 05, 2021

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- A two-step approach, namely, "decision plus amendment" was proposed to improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), senior lawmaker Wang Chen said on Friday.

Wang, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks when explaining a draft decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR to national lawmakers.

In the first step, the NPC, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Constitution, the Basic Law, and the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, makes the decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR.

In the second step, in accordance with the Constitution, the Basic Law, the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, and the NPC decision, the NPC Standing Committee amends "Annex I: Method for the Selection of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region" and "Annex II: Method for the Formation of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Its Voting Procedures" of the Basic Law, according to Wang.

After the amendment of Annex I and Annex II at the state level is completed, the HKSAR will amend relevant local laws accordingly, Wang said.

The draft decision was submitted for review to the lawmakers during the annual session of the NPC, which runs from March 5 to 11.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

