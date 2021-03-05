Rioting, turbulence in Hong Kong reveals loopholes in electoral system: senior lawmaker

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The rioting and turbulence that occurred in the Hong Kong society reveals that the existing electoral system in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has clear loopholes and deficiencies, said senior lawmaker Wang Chen on Friday.

Wang, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks when explaining a draft decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR to national lawmakers.

The draft decision was submitted for deliberation to the lawmakers during the annual session of the NPC, which runs from March 5 to 11.

Wang noted that in recent years, especially after the turbulence over the amendment bill in 2019, anti-China, destabilizing forces and radical localists used the electoral platforms of the HKSAR and the deliberation platforms of the Legislative Council and the District Councils or their position as public servants to blatantly carry out anti-China and destabilizing activities.

They resorted to every possible means to paralyze the functioning of the Legislative Council and obstruct the law-based administration of the HKSAR government, Wang added.

"The anti-China, destabilizing elements in Hong Kong jumped on the loopholes and deficiencies to take into their hands the power to administer the city," said Wang. "To remedy the situation, it is important to take necessary steps to improve the electoral system and remove existing institutional deficiencies and risks to ensure the administration of Hong Kong by Hong Kong people with patriots as the main body."