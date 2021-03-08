Hong Kong citizens voice support for improving HKSAR electoral system

Citizens sign in support of the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle and improving the electoral system in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in the Sha Tin Station, March 7, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)

Hong Kong citizens have voiced their firm support for the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

A draft decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR was submitted on Friday to the fourth annual session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.