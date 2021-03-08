Law on safeguarding national security in HKSAR wins broad understanding, support: report

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits national political advisors from Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and joins a group discussion with them at the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), has briefed over 90 national parliaments on the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), winning broad understanding and support, according to a report.

Following the law's adoption on June 30, 2020, on behalf of the NPC, heads of bilateral friendship groups sent 106 letters to the parliaments of 93 countries and the European Parliament to share relevant information and clarify China's stance, said the work report of the NPC Standing Committee submitted Monday to the ongoing annual legislative session for review.