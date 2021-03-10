Chinese lawmakers raise 473 proposals to annual legislative session by Monday noon

The second plenary meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Deputies to the ongoing fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, have submitted 473 proposals as of 12 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the secretariat of the session.

The secretariat said it has also received round 9,000 pieces of suggestions, criticisms and comments from NPC deputies.