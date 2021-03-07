China’s “two sessions” demonstrate vitality of socialist democracy

The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) kicks off at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 4. (Photo by Zhang Wujun/People’s Daily)

The annual “two sessions” of China’s top legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC), and top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), are an important window from which the international society observes the country’s socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics.

The “two sessions”, which pool the ideas, wisdom, and strength of the Chinese people and integrate the propositions of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the will of the state and its people, demonstrate the bursting vitality of China’s socialist democracy.

Democracy is a lofty ideal of mankind and one of the common values pursued by all humans. To ensure that democracy is truly practiced is an important task for all countries.

The Chinese people are the masters of their country, which constitutes the essence and core of the socialist democracy, and China considers people’s democracy as the lifeblood of socialism.

The country is convinced that without democracy, there would be no socialism, socialist modernization, or the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

China’s political institutions, including the NPC that features electoral democracy and the CPPCC characterized by consultative democracy, are designed to guarantee that the Chinese people run the country.

Under China’s socialist system, deliberations help when a problem crops up, and matters involving many people are discussed by all those involved; to reach consensus on the wishes and needs of the whole of society is the essence of people’s democracy.

The Chinese people administer state and social affairs and manage economic and cultural undertakings through various channels and in various ways, from joining online CPPCC discussions at various levels, to innovating grassroots democracy management models.

Political advisors deliberate on a work report of the Standing Committee of 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), March 4. (Photo by Zhang Wujun/People’s Daily)

Jointly building the country, advancing its development, and sharing the benefits of growth, the Chinese people are the masters of their country, society, and future.

Facts proved that the Chinese democracy suits the country well and is energetic, efficient and vital. The point is also echoed by insightful people around the world.

A media outlet from the United Arab Emirates recently made positive comments on the reasonable proposals raised by NPC deputies and CPPCC members from different professions during this year’s “two sessions.”

An African scholar also highly praised the Chinese democracy, saying China’s sound democratic system has advanced the country’s development, stimulated the creativity and vitality of its people, and contributed to its prosperity.

Chinese democracy fully integrates the leadership of the CPC, the role of people as masters of their country, and law-based governance, and can stand up to the test of practice.

China’s major strategic achievements in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and its complete victory over poverty have already proved the point.

Democracy is not for decoration and should be practiced to solve problems for the people. Through various channels and forms of democracy, China has closely linked the wishes of the people to the services of the government, thus making the achievements of socialist democracy visible and tangible.

Residents elect village officials in Qianxibian village, Tangya Township, Jinhua of east China’s Zhejiang Province, Nov. 26, 2020. (Photo by Yang Meiqing/People’s Daily Online)

Robert Lawrence Kuhn, an American scholar who was once invited to observe China’s “two sessions” on site, pointed out that under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese government has effectively responded to the needs of the people and allowed the people to enjoy the results of their efforts.

China’s socialist democracy is the broadest, most genuine, and most effective democracy to safeguard the fundamental interests of the people, said Hiroshi Onishi, a professor with the Faculty of Economics at the Keio University in Japan. He believes that China’s socialist democracy has avoided the shortcomings of Western democracy and provided the world with a model for solving similar problems.

China’s unremitting efforts to better guarantee that people run the country are hailed by the international community as a precious pursuit of “substantive democracy” and are considered of great global significance.

It is generally believed by far-sighted people around the world that as the prominent advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics continue to be turned into governance results, China will surely make new and important contributions to the progress of human political civilization.