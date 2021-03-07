Chinese leaders join discussions with political advisors

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits national political advisors from the economic sector, and joins a group discussion with them at the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese leaders Saturday joined national political advisors in different group discussions at the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The leaders -- Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng -- are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

When joining discussions with political advisors from the economic sector, Premier Li Keqiang called for an accurate understanding of the new development stage, full application of the new development philosophy, and creation of the new development paradigm to promote high-quality development.

The premier also called for efforts to keep the economic operation within an appropriate range without major fluctuations, unleash domestic demand potential with a focus on improving the people's wellbeing, and consolidate the foundation for economic stability and recovery.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, called for a deep understanding of the political strengths of the CPC leadership, firmly sticking to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and giving full play to the institutional strengths of multiparty cooperation.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, called on non-Communist parties to strengthen their study and education of the CPC history at a time when the CPC celebrates its centenary, asking the non-Communist parties to carry forward their glorious tradition of cooperation with the CPC.

Wang Huning, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the joint group meeting of political advisors from the social science sector. He called on the sector to unswervingly adhere to Marxism as the guidance and take the study and research of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the top priority.

Zhao Leji, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, called on national political advisors to actively offer suggestions on state affairs with a focus on implementing the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). He also called for unremitting efforts to fight corruption to create a sound political ecosystem and development environment for implementing the five-year plan.

Vice Premier Han Zheng urged efforts to ensure that the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region suits Hong Kong's realities and reflects the overall interests of the society, so as to guarantee in accordance with the law the extensive and balanced political participation of Hong Kong compatriots.