National lawmakers, political advisors from HK back central authorities improving electoral system

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- National lawmakers and political advisors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have voiced staunch support for a draft decision on improving Hong Kong's electoral system, vowing to fully implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

The draft decision was submitted on Friday to the National People's Congress (NPC), the top legislature, for deliberation.

The decision by the NPC, as the highest organ of state power in China, to improve Hong Kong's electoral system is in line with the actual conditions in the region, and has the authority beyond reproach, said a statement issued by the Hong Kong NPC deputies.

Improving the electoral system of the HKSAR will not change the principle of "one country, two systems," but will ensure its healthy and sound development, according to the statement.

Hong Kong members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body, issued a separate statement noting that, in response to the demands of the general public within Hong Kong society, the central authorities help Hong Kong walk out of the chaos and restore social order, fully demonstrating the central authorities' care towards Hong Kong.