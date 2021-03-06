China to advance major projects with "whole-nation" efforts: official

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will draw on the institutional advantage of pooling national resources to advance major projects concerning future technological development and national security during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), a senior official with the country's top economic planning body said Friday.

The plan will prioritize the development of a series of key projects -- including the quantum information and interplanetary exploration -- that will lead future development, He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told press on the sidelines of the country's annual legislative session.

In terms of security guarantees, China has for the first time outlined targets related to food security and energy security in its five-year plan, said He.

The country will push forward the key projects to address bottlenecks in energy, food, and industrial and supply chain security, He added.

According to the five-year plan, China is set to keep its annual grain output above 650 million tonnes over the next five years, and its annual energy production above 4.6 billion tonnes of standard coal during the same period.