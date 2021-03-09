Women shine at China's "two sessions"

Xia Ning, Ou Jie, Wei Zhenling and Yang Jinghua (from L to R), members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), pose for selfies after attending the second plenary meeting of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2021. In the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), there are 742 female deputies and 440 female members respectively, marking a historic high for female representation. March 8 marks the International Women's Day which celebrates the social, economic and political achievements of women across the world. (Xinhua/Li Xin)