Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Women shine at China's "two sessions"

(Xinhua)    10:26, March 09, 2021

Xia Ning, Ou Jie, Wei Zhenling and Yang Jinghua (from L to R), members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), pose for selfies after attending the second plenary meeting of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2021. In the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), there are 742 female deputies and 440 female members respectively, marking a historic high for female representation. March 8 marks the International Women's Day which celebrates the social, economic and political achievements of women across the world. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York