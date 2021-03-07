FM Wang Yi speaks on China's foreign policy and external relations

[Photo/Xinhua]

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi answers questions about the country's foreign policy and external relations at a press conference on Sunday during the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

The press conference, which begins at 3 pm, is virtual at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, in line with COVID-19 containment measures.

Here are some highlights:

On 'head-of-State diplomacy'

The biggest highlight in China's foreign relations has been "head-of-State diplomacy", Wang Yi said.

Through innovative "cloud diplomacy", President Xi Jinping has championed solidarity in the world's fight against COVID-19, and pointed the way forward for the international community to jointly fight the virus, Wang said.

On the COVID-19 pandemic

China will continue working with other countries in unremitting efforts to completely defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang Yi said.

China has carried out its largest emergency humanitarian action since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, making contributions to the anti-coronavirus efforts of the world, Wang Yi said.

On China-Russia relations

In the face of the once-in-a-century pandemic, China and Russia have stood shoulder to shoulder and worked closely to combat "both the coronavirus and the political virus," Wang said.

China and Russia should be each other's strategic support, development opportunity, and global partner. This is both an experience gained from history and an imperative under the current circumstances, Wang said.

On the Belt and Road Initiative

China will jointly push ahead high-quality construction of the Belt and Road and make contributions to the early recovery of the world economy, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

On CPC leadership

Facts have proved that the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the biggest political advantage of Chinese diplomacy and that leadership will offer fundamental support for China's diplomatic agenda to keep securing more victories, Wang Yi said.

Wang said that China's diplomacy is a people-oriented diplomacy led by the CPC, and the Party set the direction for China's diplomatic agenda.

The original inspiration and mission of the CPC - to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation — determines the responsibility of China's diplomacy, he said.

On China-Africa relations

Helping African countries contain the COVID-19 pandemic and bring their economies back on track is the top priority of the China-Africa cooperation, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

China will always support developing countries, Wang Yi said.

China has started to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 35 African countries and the African Union Commission, Wang Yi said.

On 'patriots administering Hong Kong'

Any country in the world will take allegiance to the motherland as a basic political ethic that must be observed by public officials or those who run for public posts, and so does Hong Kong, he said.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China. One cannot talk about loving Hong Kong without loving its motherland, he said, adding that love for the country and for Hong Kong is completely consistent.

Hong Kong enjoyed no democracy during colonial rule. Since its return to the motherland 24 years ago, no one is more concerned about Hong Kong's democratic development and wishes Hong Kong to remain prosperous and stable than the central government, he said.

On China-US relations

China is ready to work with the United States to return bilateral relations to the right track of healthy and steady growth, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

It is not surprising that there is competition between China and the United States as their interests are intertwined, but the two sides should have healthy competition on the basis of fairness and equity, Wang said.

On Taiwan question

The two sides of the Taiwan Strait must be and will surely be reunified, which is the trend of history and the collective will of the entire Chinese nation, Wang said, adding the one-China principle is the political foundation of the China-US relationship, a red line that should not be crossed.

On the Taiwan question, there is no room for compromise or concession from the Chinese government, he said.

"We would hope to see a clear departure from the previous administration's dangerous practice of 'pushing the red line' and 'playing with fire', and we hope that the Taiwan question will be handled prudently and properly," Wang said.

China stresses UN's core status

The UN is not a club for big or rich countries. All countries enjoy equal sovereignty and no country is in a position to dictate international affairs, Wang said.

He also urged efforts to enhance the representativeness and say of developing countries in the UN to better reflect the common aspiration of most countries.

China, EU not systemic rivals

The China-Europe relationship is equal and open, and not targeting any third party or controlled by anyone else, Wang Yi said on Sunday.

China never intends to divide relations between Europe and the United States, Wang said, adding that the country is glad to see the European Union uphold multilateralism and remain devoted to coordination and cooperation among major countries.

China opposes 'vaccine nationalism'

China opposes "vaccine nationalism," rejects any "vaccine divide" or any attempt to politicize vaccine cooperation, Wang said.

More than 60 countries have authorized the use of Chinese vaccines.

China has provided and is providing COVID-19 vaccine aid free of charge to 69 developing countries in urgent need, while exporting vaccines to 43 countries.

On China-Arab relations

China will work with Arab states in solidarity, pursue common progress and make good preparations for a China-Arab States Summit, Wang Yi said on Sunday.

In the past year, relations between China and the Arab States have continued to make progress amid various challenges, Wang said, adding their joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has set a good example for international cooperation.

On multilateralism

Building small circles in the name of multilateralism is in fact "group politics," multilateralism with one's own interests taking precedence is still unilateral thinking, and "selective multilateralism" is not the right choice.

True multilateralism means openness and inclusiveness instead of closeness and exclusion. It means equal-footed consultation instead of supremacy over others, Wang said.

China's WTO accession

Wang said the past two decades have taught China four important lessons: We must stay committed to the fundamental policy of opening-up; we must stay committed to the principle of win-win cooperation; we must stay committed to the right direction of economic globalization; and we must stay committed to the central role of the WTO.

"China has injected energy into economic globalization, and facilitated the optimization of global industry chains and resources," he said.

On China-Japan relations

China and Japan should remain focused without being distracted by any single event to make the bilateral relations more mature and stable.

China and Japan should support each other in hosting the upcoming Olympic Games this year and next year.

China hopes the Japanese society would truly embrace an objective and rational perception of China, so as to solidify public support for long-term progress in China-Japan relations.

'Xinjiang genocide' claim a thorough lie

The so-called claim of genocide in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region is preposterous, which is a rumor fabricated with ulterior motives and a thorough lie, Wang Yi said on Sunday.

Some western politicians chose to believe in the lies cooked up by a few instead of listening to the voice of 25 million Xinjiang residents of various ethnic groups, Wang said, adding that they chose to dance with the clumsy dramas by a few anti-China forces instead of acknowledging the progress in Xinjiang.

On China-ASEAN relations

Wang said that China stands ready to develop an even closer community with a shared future with ASEAN as the two sides celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral dialogue relations this year.

China will continue to prioritize efforts to meet vaccine demand from ASEAN and further consolidate mutual beneficial cooperation and see that China's new development paradigm is better align with the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, he said.

On new development stage

China in the new development stage is like an express train with greater driving force and load capacity. China welcomes all countries to get on board and move toward a future of shared prosperity.

On China-India relations

China and India need to help each other succeed instead of undercutting each other, and they should strengthen cooperation instead of harboring suspicion at each other.

On climate change

China welcomes US return to the Paris Agreement and expects that the United States will should its responsibility and make its due contribution.

On Iran nuclear deal

China urged the United States to demonstrate good faith and return to the Iran nuclear deal at an early date.

On Myanmar tensions

China stands ready to play a constructive role in easing the tensions in Myanmar, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

The immediate priority for Myanmar is to prevent further bloodshed and conflict, and ease and cool down the situation as soon as possible.