Schedules for NPC, CPPCC annual sessions on March 7

The second plenary meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Sunday.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to review reports and drafts on budgets and economic and social development plans.

-- The NPC Financial and Economic Affairs Committee will review the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035, and reports and drafts on budgets and economic and social development plans.

-- The fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will hold its second plenary meeting.

-- State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet the press at 3 p.m.