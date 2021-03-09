Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
Chinese international travel health certificate officially rolled out

(CGTN)    15:35, March 09, 2021

A sample image of a hard copy of the health certificate for international travelers. [Photo/Foreign Ministry's Department of Consular Affairs]

The international version of China's travel health certificate was officially launched on Monday on WeChat by the Department of Consular Affairs of the Foreign Ministry. It is available for Chinese citizens.

The certificate includes nucleic acid test and serum antibody results, vaccine inoculation and other information. It has an encrypted code to allow authorities to verify the holder's personal information, according to the ministry.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that in the near future, as more and more countries agree on mutual recognition of health certificates with China, this international travel health document will play a greater role in promoting the healthy, safe and orderly exchange of transnational personnel, and provide Chinese citizens a solid guarantee when traveling abroad.

