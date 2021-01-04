BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The added value of tourism and related industries in China amounted to roughly 4.5 trillion yuan (about 690 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, official data shows.

The volume accounted for 4.56 percent of the country's GDP in 2019, up 0.05 percentage points from a year earlier, according to calculations from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Specifically, 31.3 percent of the total added value of tourism and related industries came from shopping, the largest contributor, while the added value of traveling came in at 1.21 trillion yuan in 2019, accounting for 26.8 percent of the total.

Other aspects of tourism such as entertainment and accommodation registered rapid added value growth in 2019, respectively increasing 12.9 percent and 10.4 percent from a year earlier.