Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Added value of China's tourism, related industries nears 4.5 trln yuan

(Xinhua)    09:31, January 04, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The added value of tourism and related industries in China amounted to roughly 4.5 trillion yuan (about 690 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, official data shows.

The volume accounted for 4.56 percent of the country's GDP in 2019, up 0.05 percentage points from a year earlier, according to calculations from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Specifically, 31.3 percent of the total added value of tourism and related industries came from shopping, the largest contributor, while the added value of traveling came in at 1.21 trillion yuan in 2019, accounting for 26.8 percent of the total.

Other aspects of tourism such as entertainment and accommodation registered rapid added value growth in 2019, respectively increasing 12.9 percent and 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York