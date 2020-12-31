China plans tourism development for Greater Bay Area

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China has recently rolled out a comprehensive development plan on the cultural and tourism development for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday.

The country will build the Greater Bay Area into a habitable, entrepreneur-friendly area and a tourist destination with a flourishing cultural industry.

The plan projected that by the year 2035, the area's tourism and cultural sectors will realize high-quality development, and it will boast greater cultural soft power and higher tourism competitiveness.

The plan also emphasized the promotion of national history and culture and the need to beef up patriotic education among the youth in the area.

The plan was jointly issued by the ministry, the office of the leading group for the development of the Greater Bay Area, and the Guangdong Provincial People's Government.