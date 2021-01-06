Macao records highest daily visitor arrivals in 11 months on New Year's Eve

MACAO, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) registered the highest daily record of visitor arrivals over the last 11 months on New Year's Eve, the SAR's tourism authority said on Tuesday.

Visitor arrivals to Macao reached 30,747 on Dec. 31, 2020, while the average daily visitor arrivals exceeded 21,000 between Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 3, 2021, an increase of 13.1 percent over the average daily visitor arrivals in October, according to the Macao Government Tourism Office.

The average daily volume of 21,242 visitor arrivals from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3 included a daily average of 19,629 visitors from the mainland.

According to provisional figures provided by the Public Security Police Force, during the last 11 months, the second highest daily record of 28,247 visitor arrivals was registered on Nov. 20, the race practice day of Macao Grand Prix, followed by the third highest record of 27,755 on Christmas, Dec. 25.

Figures provided by industry operators revealed that local hotel establishments, including hotels and guest houses, saw an average occupancy rate of 67.2 percent between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.

As the COVID-19 situation basically stabilized in the mainland and Macao, Macao's tourism authority has been actively promoting the SAR as a safe and quality destination in accord with the reinstatement of travel permit issuance for mainland residents.