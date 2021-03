Pu’er Tea and Pu’er Coffee were Honored among the First Batch of Geographical Indications in China-EU

The Agreement on China-EU Geographical Indications entered into force on March 1 formally, which is the first comprehensive and high-level agreement on geographical indications signed by China with foreign businessmen. The entry into force of the Agreement will further strengthen China-EU economic and trade cooperation meanwhile benefiting consumers and enterprises of both parties.