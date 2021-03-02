Xi urges young officials to carry on Party's glorious traditions, fine conduct

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the opening of a training session for young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), March 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on young officials to carry on the glorious traditions and fine conduct of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and make contributions to fully building a modern socialist country.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing the opening of a training session for young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).

"Whether in the past, present or future, the glorious traditions and fine conduct of the CPC are always a precious spiritual treasure, inspiring us to brave hardships and move forward," Xi said.

Xi noted that the CPC has fostered and upheld its traditions and fine conduct, which constitutes an important element of the Party's success in uniting and leading all the Chinese people to achieve the great accomplishments in the causes of revolution, construction and reform.

He said that China is at a critical moment for realizing national rejuvenation, and there are still many difficulties and challenges facing the Party on the path ahead, stressing that the Party's conduct must be further improved.

Xi underscored loyalty to the Party as the primary political character of a Party member, calling on young officials to learn from the older generations, continuously reinforce their faith, and demonstrate their loyalty through practical actions.

Xi called for assiduous study of the basic tenets of Marxism and the theories developed by the Party in the new era, which will help young officials to conquer their confusion and better adapt their way of thinking and ethos to the needs of the Party's cause.

Young officials should always seek truth from facts, be down-to-earth, and remain honest, Xi noted.

Xi stressed that young officials should understand from the very beginning and always keep in mind that the people come before all else.

Young officials should be active in spotting their own weaknesses and shortcomings and have the courage to rectify them, said Xi, adding that they should also help their fellow comrades in this regard.

Noting that on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist China, there will be no fewer risks and challenges than before, Xi called on young officials to face hardships head on, learn how to overcome them and gain experience through practice.

Young officials must inherit the spirit of working hard and leading a simple life, while steering clear of hedonism and extravagance with firm resolution, said Xi.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event.