Xi Jinping & his farmer friends

With unprecedented achievements in poverty alleviation, China is now a major contributor to global poverty reduction. By the end of 2020, China had lifted nearly 100 million rural residents out of poverty and delisted 832 registered poverty-stricken counties.

Once an educated youth working in a village in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Chinese President Xi Jinping has always emphasized the importance of fostering close ties with people and paid great attention to the development of China's rural areas.

Xi has called for enhanced efforts to win the battle against poverty and deliver genuine fruits to people so as to make sure no one is left behind in the building of a moderately prosperous society.

