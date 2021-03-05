Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Mar 5, 2021
China's national legislature opens annual session

(Xinhua)    09:01, March 05, 2021

The fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's national legislature opened its annual session Friday morning in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress, held at the Great Hall of the People.

Premier Li Keqiang delivered a government work report on behalf of the State Council to the legislature for deliberation.


