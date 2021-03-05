China's top political advisory body opens annual session

The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2021. Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attended the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC. Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body opened its annual session Thursday afternoon in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), held at the Great Hall of the People.

At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.

Noting that the year 2020 marks an extraordinary year in the history of the People's Republic of China, Wang said the CPPCC National Committee and its standing committee, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, have fulfilled the duties centering on the coordination of epidemic control and economic and social development, making active contributions to the accomplishment of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) tasks.

Wang summarized the work of the CPPCC National Committee last year, saying that national committee members had faithfully performed their duties, and consolidated unity and cooperation.

The year 2021 marks the centenary of the CPC and the beginning of a new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country, Wang said.

For the CPPCC's work in 2021, Wang called for efforts to focus on the centenary of the CPC to strengthen the theoretical and political guidance, concentrate on serving the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) to improve the effectiveness of consultation, further pool the wisdom and strength, and improve work performance.

The CPPCC, as a special consultative body, is an integral part of China's governance system. The CPPCC is an important mechanism and special governance platform for the CPC to lead the Chinese people in developing socialist democracy and ensure the good governance of China, Wang said.

He called for strengthening the development of the special consultative body and further transforming the advantages of the CPPCC system into efficient state governance.

Attendees were also briefed on the handling of proposals submitted by political advisors.

A total of 5,974 proposals have been submitted since the previous annual session of the top political advisory body. Of the 5,044 proposals filed, 99.64 percent have been handled, said Gu Shengzu, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, when delivering a report on the proposals.