China's national legislature to hold press conference ahead of annual session

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will hold a press conference on Thursday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session.

A spokesperson for the fourth session of the 13th NPC will take questions from Chinese and foreign reporters on the agenda of the session and work of the NPC, according to the press center of the session.

The press conference, scheduled for 9:40 p.m., will be held via video link due to the COVID-19 prevention and control requirements. The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on xinhuanet.com.