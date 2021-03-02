China's top political advisory body prepares for annual session

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends the opening meeting of the 15th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee convened a meeting on Monday in Beijing to prepare for the upcoming annual session of the top political advisory body.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended Monday's opening meeting.

A decision was reviewed and adopted at the meeting to convene the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee starting from March 4 in Beijing. The decision also included a proposed agenda for the annual session.

The meeting heard explanations on the drafting of the work report of the CPPCC National Committee Standing Committee and a report on how the Standing Committee has handled proposals put forward by political advisors, among others.