Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's top political advisory body prepares for annual session

(Xinhua)    10:34, March 02, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends the opening meeting of the 15th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee convened a meeting on Monday in Beijing to prepare for the upcoming annual session of the top political advisory body.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended Monday's opening meeting.

A decision was reviewed and adopted at the meeting to convene the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee starting from March 4 in Beijing. The decision also included a proposed agenda for the annual session.

The meeting heard explanations on the drafting of the work report of the CPPCC National Committee Standing Committee and a report on how the Standing Committee has handled proposals put forward by political advisors, among others.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York