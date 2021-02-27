Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 27, 2021
China's top legislature opens standing committee session

(Xinhua)    14:25, February 27, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, opened its 26th session Saturday to prepare for the upcoming fourth annual session of the 13th NPC, which will open on March 5.

According to the proposed agenda, lawmakers will review the work report of the NPC Standing Committee at the two-day standing committee session. The work report will be submitted to the annual assembly of the legislature in March for deliberation.

Lawmakers will review the draft agenda for the NPC annual session, the draft name list of the session's presidium and secretary-general and the draft name list of members invited to sit in on the annual session as non-voting participants.

They will also deliberate a draft law on stamp duty, a law-enforcement report of the State Council, a Supreme People's Court report on its pilot reform project, a deputy qualification report and personnel-related bills. 

