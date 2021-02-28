Chinese lawmakers deliberate NPC Standing Committee work report

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, takes part in the group discussion to review the work report of the NPC Standing Committee, which will be submitted to the annual assembly of the legislature in March for deliberation, during the 26th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers held group discussions on Saturday to deliberate the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature.

The work report will be submitted to the annual assembly of the legislature in March for deliberation.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the deliberation, which was also attended by members of the NPC Standing Committee and members of NPC special committees.

The attendees agreed that since the previous NPC annual session in May 2020, the NPC Standing Committee has aligned its work with the overall work of the Party and the state, scrupulously performed its duty prescribed by the Constitution and laws and made new progress in various aspects of its work.

The standing committee promoted the implementation of the Constitution by safeguarding the authority of the Constitution and improving related laws, according to the group discussions.

The attendees noted that the standing committee accelerated legislation in key areas, with major progress achieved in legislation in fields such as public health, national security, environmental protection and social governance.

By effectively exercising its supervision power, the committee promoted the work of the government, the National Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, they said.

The committee also facilitated the completion of the economic and social development goals set for the country's 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) and assisted with the drafting of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), according to the group discussions.

Members of the NPC Standing Committee endorsed the work report and agreed to submit it to the upcoming NPC annual session for deliberation.

The attendees proposed suggestions on modifying the work report and on improving the work of people's congresses.