China's top legislature to convene 22nd session

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will convene its 22nd session from Tuesday to Saturday in Beijing, a spokesperson said Monday.

The upcoming session will review a draft law on personal information protection, Zang Tiewei, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, told a press conference.

The draft law will specify the principles of handling personal information and stipulate legal liability to better protect people's rights related to personal information, Zang said.