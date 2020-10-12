Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 12, 2020
China's top legislature to convene 22nd session

(Xinhua)    14:45, October 12, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will convene its 22nd session from Tuesday to Saturday in Beijing, a spokesperson said Monday.

The upcoming session will review a draft law on personal information protection, Zang Tiewei, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, told a press conference.

The draft law will specify the principles of handling personal information and stipulate legal liability to better protect people's rights related to personal information, Zang said.

