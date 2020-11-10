China's top legislature starts standing committee session

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, began its 23rd session to deliberate a draft law and law amendment Tuesday.

During the two-day event, lawmakers will review a draft amendment to the Copyright Law and a draft law on support for veterans.

They are also expected to deliberate reports of the NPC's environment and resources protection committee and agriculture and rural affairs committee.

The relevant reports contain deliberation outcomes of the proposals that were put forward by NPC deputies at the third session of the 13th NPC.

According to the session's agenda, the lawmakers will review two written reports on the attendance of Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, at a BRICS parliamentary forum and a meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation.

They will also review a report on the qualifications of some NPC deputies and discuss personnel-related matters.