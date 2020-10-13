Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020
China's top legislature starts standing committee session

(Xinhua)    13:10, October 13, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 22nd session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

During the five-day session, lawmakers will review draft laws on biosecurity, export control, Yangtze River conservation, veterans support, personal information protection, and coast guard.

They are also expected to deliberate a draft amendment to the Patent Law, a draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Minors, draft amendments to the National Flag Law and the National Emblem Law, a draft amendment to the Criminal Law and a draft revision to the Administrative Penalty Law.

A draft amendment to the Electoral Law of the National People's Congress and Local People's Congresses, a draft revision to the Wildlife Protection Law and a draft revision to the National Defense Law will also be reviewed, according to the agenda.

