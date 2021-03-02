China's top political advisory body to hold press conference ahead of annual session

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends the opening meeting of the 15th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will hold a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session.

Guo Weimin, spokesperson of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, will brief journalists on the session and take questions.

The press conference, scheduled for 3 p.m., will be held via video link due to the COVID-19 prevention and control requirements. The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on xinhuanet.com.