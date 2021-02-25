China's top political advisory body holds Chairperson's Council meeting

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a Chairperson's Council meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee and addresses the meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held a Chairperson's Council meeting Wednesday.

A work plan for the CPPCC National Committee to carry out democratic oversight was reviewed at the meeting presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

While addressing the meeting, Wang said the CPPCC National Committee will continue to carry out consultative supervision following the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan, which is of great significance for the CPPCC to play its role in the national governance system.

Wang called on the special committees of the CPPCC National Committee to conduct in-depth investigations and studies, strengthen coordination and cooperation with other forms of supervision and offer relevant suggestions, thus contributing to fully building a modern socialist China.

The meeting heard a report on the preparations for the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee. Wang stressed the implementation of the decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee on successfully holding the annual "two sessions" and the requirements of regular epidemic prevention measures.

The meeting also heard a report on the exploitation, utilization and protection of data resources.