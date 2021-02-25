Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
CPC releases circular on studying Xi's speech on Party history learning

(Xinhua)    08:21, February 25, 2021

Photo taken on May 22, 2020 shows flags on the Tian'anmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The leading group for Party history learning and education campaign issued a circular on Wednesday, urging Party members to study the speech on Party history learning by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The speech is of major guiding significance to building the CPC into a stronger Marxist ruling party and securing the success of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, said the circular.

Calling on Party members to align their minds and actions with the guiding principles of Xi's speech, the circular demanded efforts to arm the Party with its innovative theories, draw experience from history to improve the ability to address risks and challenges, carry forward the revolutionary spirits, and strengthen the Party's unity.

