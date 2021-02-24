Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Compilation of former leaders' selected remarks on CPC history published

(Xinhua)    15:01, February 24, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of selected remarks of former Chinese leaders on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Former leaders Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao had made a series of important remarks on the Party's history while leading the revolution, construction and reform of the country.

As the whole Party is carrying out a study on its history, the book is expected to provide guidance for studying and understanding the CPC's history and for fully building a modern socialist China and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book comprises 141 excerpts from important documents including the ex-leaders' speeches, reports, talks, instructions and letters, some of which were made public for the first time.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York