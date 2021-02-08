Top political advisor extends festival greetings to religious personages, believers

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends a symposium with leaders of national religious groups ahead of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang extended Spring Festival greetings to religious personages and believers nationwide Sunday on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, extended the greetings at a symposium with leaders of national religious groups ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Praising the work of religious groups in 2020, Wang stressed deepened understanding of the guiding principles of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee and called on them to do their work in accordance with the overall development of undertakings of the Party and the nation.

Speaking of religious events during the Spring Festival, Wang called for strict implementation of COVID-19 control measures and advised a minimized number of gatherings and activities.