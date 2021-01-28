CPC leadership meets to review reports

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting Thursday to review multiple reports.

The meeting was chaired by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Among the reports, one is related to the work of the leading Party members groups of the top legislature, central government, top political advisory body, top court, top procuratorate, as well as the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee. The others concern primary-level governance and Party inspection.