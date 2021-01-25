Boosting CPC exchanges with foreign political parties

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, is known for his visionary leadership. His approach to building a community with a shared future for mankind has received appreciation globally.

As a matter of fact, today the world has become so complicated and complex that no single nation or a country can face all of the challenges. It is desired that all nations should work collectively to overcome challenges. As the outbreak of COVID-19, humankind's huge challenge is that almost all countries and nations became its victim. It is time to fight against COVID-19 unitedly. All nations and countries should extend all possible cooperation to address this severe challenge. Significantly, the advanced and developed countries should contribute more.

There are many other equally important issues that we need to address collectively, such as poverty, natural disasters, terrorism, environment, drugs, and etc.

President Xi Jinping has been directing the CPC to increase friendship, promote exchanges with foreign political parties, and work with political parties worldwide for the global good. With its history of problem-solving and being people-centered, the CPC is the largest political party globally, with over 90 million members and one of the most organized and disciplined ones. With a track record of achievement, China's rapid development is the most significant proof of its accomplishments; eradicating poverty and establishing a moderately prosperous society in all respects is a well-recognized fact.

The CPC has maintained consistent contact with more than 600 political parties and political organizations from over 160 countries and regions worldwide.

As China boasts a development track that suits the country's actual conditions under the CPC leadership, more political parties worldwide are keen to acquire from China's success to contribute to the progress of their own respective countries.

The CPC has been involved in exchanges of various methods with foreign political parties over governance and reforms. In one such discussion, Bounnhang Vorachith, former General-secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, visited villages in China's Hunan and Fujian provinces to study targeted poverty alleviation, in considering implementing similar practices back in Laos.

Drawing from the CPC's experience, Raphael Tuju, secretary-general of Kenya's ruling Jubilee Party, said the party is studying the possibility of launching a party school to inculcate a culture of discipline among party members. Six parties in southern Africa co-founded the Julius Nyerere Leadership School in 2018 to reinforce self-construction and improve their governing ability.

The Chinese success story is a role model and guideline for many other countries, as its decision to enhance mutual exchanges with other political parties worldwide is a positive step at the right time.

The author is a senior fellow with the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and a sinologist at the National University of Sciences and Technology in Pakistan. E-mail: [email protected]