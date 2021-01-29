CPC leadership meets to review reports

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting Thursday to review multiple reports.

The meeting was chaired by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Among the reports, one is related to the work of the leading Party members groups of the top legislature, central government, top political advisory body, top court, top procuratorate, as well as the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee. The others concern primary-level governance and Party inspection.

The meeting fully acknowledged the work of the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People's Court, and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee in 2020, and approved their work plans for 2021.

The meeting urged them respectively to focus on the Party central authorities' grand plans and make concrete, meticulous and effective efforts in all of their work, as well as to faithfully and effectively fulfill the tasks assigned by the CPC Central Committee.

Also at the meeting, modernization of the system and capacity for primary-level governance was highlighted as an important work concerning the Party's governance foundation as well as the security of state power.

A slew of requirements were listed. These include strengthening the Party's leadership, boosting governance capacity, and establishing grid-based management, among others.

In addition, the meeting fully acknowledged the work of the central leading group for the Party's disciplinary inspection in 2020, and approved its work plan for 2021.

Noting that the Party's self-governance has been notably strengthened and the political ecosystem has steadily improved since the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017, the meeting called for rectifications to remaining problems.

The disciplinary inspection in 2021 should focus on supervising and examining the implementation of the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee and the implementation of the major arrangements for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period.

Supervision over officials at all levels especially principal leaders should be strengthened, according to the meeting.

It also called for more targeted, scientific, forceful and effective disciplinary inspection to provide a strong guarantee for a good start in the development for the 14th Five-Year Plan period.