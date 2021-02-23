Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Full text of consensus reached at "Stories of CPC" thematic briefing on Xinjiang

(Xinhua)    08:48, February 23, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the CPC Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee co-hosted the "Stories of CPC" Thematic Briefing on Xinjiang on Monday in Urumqi.

A total of over 310 leaders and prominent personages representing more than 190 political parties and organizations from 80 plus countries, among which over 100 are from Islamic countries, have been involved in an in-depth discussion on the theme of "A Better Life for All" and reached broad consensus.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the translation of the consensus.

Political Parties From Around the World Express Their Opposition to the Interference in Other Countries' Internal Affairs Under the Pretext of Human Rights

